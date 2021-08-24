Quark (QRK) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $1,158.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,869,356 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.