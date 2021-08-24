Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

