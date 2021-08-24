Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QUOT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE QUOT opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 714,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,440.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $421,884. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 80,821.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

