Rainicorn Price Tops $0.0388 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 48.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Rainicorn has a market cap of $17.48 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00125886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00158223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,627.16 or 1.00226069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.45 or 0.00998516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.82 or 0.06640527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

