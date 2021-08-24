Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,045.00

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,045 ($26.72) and last traded at GBX 2,005 ($26.20), with a volume of 35398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,994 ($26.05).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAT. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,901.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.90%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.