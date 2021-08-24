Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $25.85 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

