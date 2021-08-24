RealTract Trading Up 32.2% Over Last Week (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One RealTract coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $2,923.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00054964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00049956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.99 or 0.00798208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00099667 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

