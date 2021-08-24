Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (MI.UN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE: MI.UN) recently:

8/18/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.75 to C$24.75.

8/16/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$26.50.

7/19/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$26.25.

6/28/2021 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:MI.UN traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.39. 93,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41. The company has a market cap of C$848.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

