Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tellurian (TELL)

Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/23/2021 – Tellurian had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Tellurian had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $6.00 to $5.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Tellurian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

8/4/2021 – Tellurian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

7/27/2021 – Tellurian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

7/20/2021 – Tellurian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

7/8/2021 – Tellurian is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Tellurian Inc alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Tellurian by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tellurian by 199,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 47,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 35,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.