Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northland Power (NPI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Northland Power (TSE: NPI):

8/13/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$54.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$54.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Northland Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Northland Power had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NPI stock traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$42.07. The company had a trading volume of 356,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,513. Northland Power Inc. has a 12 month low of C$35.34 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.14.

Get Northland Power Inc alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.03%.

In other Northland Power news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.