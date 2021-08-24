reflect.finance (RFI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,479.00

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $918,881.80 and approximately $4,479.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.00815822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00100998 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,447,722 coins. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

