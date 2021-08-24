Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.06 Million

Analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post sales of $101.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.92 million to $102.20 million. Regional Management reported sales of $90.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $405.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $403.43 million to $407.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $450.85 million, with estimates ranging from $448.24 million to $453.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%.

RM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE RM opened at $57.30 on Friday. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $589.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,845 shares of company stock worth $2,509,326. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

