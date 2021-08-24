Regis (RGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regis (NYSE:RGS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:RGS opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36. Regis has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $247.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.84.

Get Regis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Regis worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.