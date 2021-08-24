Regis (RGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regis (NYSE:RGS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:RGS opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36. Regis has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $247.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Regis Company Profile
Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
