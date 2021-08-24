Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 102 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,157,000 after buying an additional 220,448 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,896,000 after buying an additional 199,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 933,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,318,000 after buying an additional 155,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $321.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $203.49 and a fifty-two week high of $326.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,977 over the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

