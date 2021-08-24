Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $176,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 30.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in American Electric Power by 18.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 624,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,865,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 50.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

