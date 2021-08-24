Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. United Bank increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.03.

CRM stock opened at $260.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.50. The company has a market cap of $241.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 613,481 shares of company stock worth $150,399,892. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

