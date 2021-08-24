Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.89 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

