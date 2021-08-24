Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72.

