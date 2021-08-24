Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.40. 840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,725. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

