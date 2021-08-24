Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MARK opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.98. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

Get Remark alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 7,511.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Remark worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.