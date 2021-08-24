Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of MARK opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.98. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.72.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.
