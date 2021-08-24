Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report $1.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $2.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

RNLX traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. 720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,280. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.26. Renalytix AI has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $836.54 million and a PE ratio of -144.75.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

