renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Cap Reaches $972,247.88

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $972,247.88 and $348,341.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00127200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00159215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,666.48 or 1.00030115 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.17 or 0.00995179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.11 or 0.06739961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.