Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Lessened by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,143 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 144,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Republic Services by 49.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 24,455 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $503,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.24. 11,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,957. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $122.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

