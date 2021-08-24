ReShape Lifesciences’ (RSLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.25 target price on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.75.

Shares of RSLS stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -1.28. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences is America’s premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band � System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy.

