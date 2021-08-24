Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Resources Connection worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Resources Connection by 15.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGP stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

