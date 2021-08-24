Reviewing DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) & Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DRDGOLD and Excellon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $269.51 million 2.97 $40.89 million $0.52 17.83 Excellon Resources $26.20 million 2.30 -$16.02 million ($0.25) -7.36

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DRDGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Excellon Resources -30.67% -14.53% -9.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DRDGOLD and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

DRDGOLD presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 107.66%. Given DRDGOLD’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Excellon Resources on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. The company also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

