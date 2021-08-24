Reviewing Hycroft Mining (HYMC) and Its Peers

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hycroft Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hycroft Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining Competitors 768 3368 3622 105 2.39

Hycroft Mining currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 62.98%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32% Hycroft Mining Competitors 185.89% -105.12% -0.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million -$132.67 million -0.47 Hycroft Mining Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 1.36

Hycroft Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining’s peers have a beta of 1.51, meaning that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hycroft Mining peers beat Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

