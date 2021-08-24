Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RTMVY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Rightmove from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Rightmove currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.