Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) Plans Dividend of GBX 10.75

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.75 ($0.14) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RIII stock opened at GBX 2,616 ($34.18) on Tuesday. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a one year low of GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and a one year high of GBX 2,650 ($34.62). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,509.65. The company has a market capitalization of £197.25 million and a PE ratio of 2.56.

About Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

