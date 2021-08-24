Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) Plans Dividend of GBX 10.75

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.75 ($0.14) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of RIII stock opened at GBX 2,616 ($34.18) on Tuesday. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a one year low of GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and a one year high of GBX 2,650 ($34.62). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,509.65. The company has a market capitalization of £197.25 million and a PE ratio of 2.56.
About Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public
