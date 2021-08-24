RING X PLATFORM Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $514,634.00 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $514,634.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.65 or 0.00793020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00098998 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 281,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

