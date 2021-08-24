Ritocoin (RITO) Price Up 28.5% Over Last Week

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $467,457.72 and approximately $171.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00123974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,180.93 or 0.99990418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.60 or 0.01003616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.71 or 0.06642461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,629,043,909 coins and its circulating supply is 1,616,961,091 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

