Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.35 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

HOOD stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

