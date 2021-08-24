Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,278 shares of company stock worth $7,095,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

NYSE ROK opened at $314.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $320.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

