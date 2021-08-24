Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Shares of RMO stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $661.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.95. Romeo Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

