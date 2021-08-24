Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $295.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on Snowflake and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.24.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $276.44 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.93. The company has a market cap of $81.85 billion and a PE ratio of -72.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $7,801,641.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,902 shares in the company, valued at $16,050,913.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,103 shares of company stock valued at $225,494,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

