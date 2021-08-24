Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,412 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 597.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKFN opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

