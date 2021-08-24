Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,629 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 14.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

