Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,958 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blucora were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 528,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Blucora by 30.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 977,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the first quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Blucora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

