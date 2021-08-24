Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMG. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 839.8% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,804,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth about $21,631,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,362,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMG opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

WMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

