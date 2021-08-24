Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s 4th Largest Position

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,403 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 2.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 99,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.69.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.70. The company had a trading volume of 58,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,552. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

