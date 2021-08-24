Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 28,400 SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $105,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 27,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $287,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.