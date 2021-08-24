Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.65 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$131.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$90.75 and a 52-week high of C$132.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$127.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$413,825.22. Insiders have sold 17,069 shares of company stock worth $2,183,154 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.75.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

