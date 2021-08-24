Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,342 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFLT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

