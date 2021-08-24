Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 5,322 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total transaction of C$701,791.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$774,449.61.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81.

On Monday, June 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83.

TSE RY opened at C$131.74 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.75 and a 52 week high of C$132.35. The firm has a market cap of C$187.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$127.50.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.75.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.