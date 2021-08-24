Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.08.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of RCL opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after buying an additional 6,170,103 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after buying an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after buying an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $76,843,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.