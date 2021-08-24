RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.