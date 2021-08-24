RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.67.
About RxSight
