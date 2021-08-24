RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

Get RxSight alerts:

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.