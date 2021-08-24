Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 31st (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group’s (NYSE:RYAN) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 31st. Ryan Specialty Group had issued 56,918,278 shares in its public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,337,579,533 based on an initial share price of $23.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.