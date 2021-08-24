Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $32.43.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

