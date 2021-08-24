Safe Haven Trading Up 10.1% This Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.61 or 0.00862857 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.